Monday, January 10, 2022 – Kitui County Governor, Charity Ngilu, has attacked Deputy President William Ruto, terming him as a patented thief of public money.

In a post she shared on her Twitter page, Ngilu, who is the number one critic of DP Ruto, shared a video of Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, who was captured attacking DP Ruto.

In the video, Keter is heard asking whether one will steal the entire country, and that they steal for themselves and not for the community and that Kenya needs a leader and not a dealer.

“Mwizi ni mwizi tu! Thieves have no shame. Atapora Kenya yote. No one steals on behalf of a community, they steal for themselves.

“Think again. Kenyans need A LEADER NOT A DEALER. Good morning,” Ngilu wrote and shared a video of Keter lambasting DP Ruto.

Here is the video.

