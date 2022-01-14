Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has today pitched his political tent in Roysambu Constituency, Nairobi, where he is popularising his presidential bid and his bottom-up economic model.

The DP started his tour of the populous constituency at Marurui, along the Southern Bypass where he urged residents to support his presidential bid in August.

However, when Ruto was speaking, chaos erupted after youths opposed to his presidency started heckling him.

Police officers intervened and restored the normalcy as shops remained closed, petrol stations also remained closed due to chaos as they feared that they might undergo some losses.

Ruto urged the youths to stop being used by politicians wrongly, saying that he has a good plan for them other than being used to disrupt peace in the country.

The second in command continued to advocate for peaceful campaigns ahead of the polls as he promised to deal with those who disrupt peace in the country.

Here is the video of Ruto’s chaotic meeting in Roysambu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST