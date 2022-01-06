Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 06 January 2022 – A man who was walking along the busy Luthuli Avenue in Nairobi’s downtown at night was attacked and violently robbed by some notorious hoodlums.

In the footage, three young men are seen following the victim while monitoring his moves and shortly after, they accosted him and wrestled him to the ground.

They then ransacked his pockets before escaping.

The robbery incident happened so fast that passers-by had no clue what was happening.

Luthuli Avenue has so many cops patrolling at night but they focus on arresting those without masks and collecting bribes from wine and spirits shops around the busy street.

Here’s a video showing how the man was robbed.

