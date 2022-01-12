Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – An unidentified man has turned into a social media celebrity after he overpowered two thugs who wanted to rob him and his girlfriend in Roysambu along Thika Road.

In a CCTV footage widely shared on social media, two thugs are seen ambushing the man and his girlfriend at night outside their rented apartment.

They were probably trailing them and waiting to strike at the right time.

Just when the couple was about to open the gate, the two armed thugs confronted them, hoping they will surrender.

Sensing danger, the brave man quickly pushed his girlfriend inside and confronted the two thugs man to man.

He applied his martial skills to teach the thugs a lesson that they will never forget.

The poor thugs were forced to surrender and run for their dear lives after they were overpowered.

This man deserves a medal.

Below is CCTV footage showing how he dealt with the thugs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.