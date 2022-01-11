Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 January 2022 – This young man who seems addicted to gambling was captured on camera by a nosy congregant betting in church while the sermon was going on.

He was busy analyzing matches on a betting site as the preacher was delivering the sermon.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media, with a section of social media users saying that perhaps he was placing a bet to get money for tithe.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.