Cashier
Our client Craic grill is looking to fill in the above position, to be based in Lavington.
Purpose of the Job
The main responsibility of the cashier is to operate the cash register to handle payments for the services rendered.
Responsibilities and duties
- Operate cash machines and POS to customers’ bills
- Check bills to see if the correct amount has been displayed to be presented to customers
- Answer customers’ questions regarding billed items
- Record totalled amounts, including expenses in restaurant’s database
- Inform customers about available modes of payments
- Take cash payments in exchange of services rendered
- Process credit and debit card payments and ensure that customers sign receipts
- Count cash in the cash register at the end of each shift and ensure that it tallies
- Calculate total payments received during a time period, and reconcile this with total sales
- Carry out banking regularly as per set banking policy
Qualifications
- Should have experience of at least 1 year in a related position and in a busy restaurant setting
- Excellent communication skills
- Should possess good mathematical skills and computer literate
- Hold a Diploma in Business Management or any other related field.
- Must be willing to work during the night shifts, weekends and holidays
- Good organizational skills
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter quoting their expected salary to craicgrill@gmail.com. This is an urgent position and will remain open until it’s filled. Only qualified candidates should apply.
