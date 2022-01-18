Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Cashier (Restaurant / Bistro)
Job Summary:
Responsible for handling cash, making payments and creating daily reports. Should be familiar with basic accounting procedures and have a flair for numbers. Skills
Requirements
- + Diploma in Accounts or CPA 1
- + At least 1 year experience in a similar role
- + Computer literate
- + Accuracy and attention to detail
- + Aptitude for numbers
- + Ability to perform filing and record keeping tasks
Responsibilities
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receive payments from customers;
- Generate bills for payment;
- Reconcile Mpesa and PDQ machine transactions on a daily basis;
- Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department;
- Maintain petty cash for the restaurant;
- Receiving inventory items and ensuring that the received items are up to the required standard and quality;
- Compile and submit periodic sales reports;
- Function in accordance with established standards, procedures and applicable laws
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to Wisen HR Services on wisenhr.zohorecruit.com to apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>