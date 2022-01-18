Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Cashier (Restaurant / Bistro)

Job Summary:

Responsible for handling cash, making payments and creating daily reports. Should be familiar with basic accounting procedures and have a flair for numbers. Skills

Requirements

+ Diploma in Accounts or CPA 1

+ At least 1 year experience in a similar role

+ Computer literate

+ Accuracy and attention to detail

+ Aptitude for numbers

+ Ability to perform filing and record keeping tasks

Responsibilities

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive payments from customers;

Generate bills for payment;

Reconcile Mpesa and PDQ machine transactions on a daily basis;

Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department;

Maintain petty cash for the restaurant;

Receiving inventory items and ensuring that the received items are up to the required standard and quality;

Compile and submit periodic sales reports;

Function in accordance with established standards, procedures and applicable laws

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Wisen HR Services on wisenhr.zohorecruit.com to apply