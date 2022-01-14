Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Cashier
Reporting to the Unit Manager assigned, the successful candidate will be responsible for efficient delivery of over the counter service though proper management of cash payments, cash receipts and processing of all cash transactions over the counter as per the set procedures
Responsibilities
- Receiving of cash payment from clients
- Issuing appropriate receipts to clients
- Filling in reconciliation form at the end of each
- Handing over any pending issues at the end of each
- Maintaining a clean
- Ensure pricing is correct
Requirements, Qualifications and Skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Ability to handle transactions accurately and
- Basic computer
- Demonstrate knowledge on quick books accounts, bank reconciliation, petty cash management, cheque.
How to Apply
Only qualified candidates are encouraged to email their applications with detailed curriculum vitae, names and contacts of three referees, current and expected salary to hr@stfrancishospital.or.ke on or before 17th January, 2022.
