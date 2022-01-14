Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Cashier

Reporting to the Unit Manager assigned, the successful candidate will be responsible for efficient delivery of over the counter service though proper management of cash payments, cash receipts and processing of all cash transactions over the counter as per the set procedures

Responsibilities

Receiving of cash payment from clients

Issuing appropriate receipts to clients

Filling in reconciliation form at the end of each

Handing over any pending issues at the end of each

Maintaining a clean

Ensure pricing is correct

Requirements, Qualifications and Skills

Excellent written and verbal communication

Ability to handle transactions accurately and

Basic computer

Demonstrate knowledge on quick books accounts, bank reconciliation, petty cash management, cheque.

How to Apply

Only qualified candidates are encouraged to email their applications with detailed curriculum vitae, names and contacts of three referees, current and expected salary to hr@stfrancishospital.or.ke on or before 17th January, 2022.