Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Former Budalang’i Member of Parliament, Ababu Namwamba, has declared his support for Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Thursday, Namwamba, who is also Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary, said he has endorsed Ruto because Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, who has been getting the Luhya vote, has not developed the region like his Nyanza backyard.

He said that Ruto had demonstrated the ability to lead Kenya.

“We have been supporting ODM for many years but ended up with the wrong leaders.

“That is why Busia has lagged behind in terms of development. “It is now high time for us to switch our loyalty to Dr. Ruto and the UDA Party,” Namwamba said.

The former lawmaker is yet to declare if he will be seeking to recapture the Budalangi parliamentary seat which he lost to ODM’s Raphael Wanjala in the 2017 General Elections.

