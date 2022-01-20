Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 January 2022 – Renowned content creator and former Capital FM host, Mandi Saro popularly known as Miss Mandi, is trending for the wrong reasons after she was exposed for bullying and discriminating against her co-workers.

A Twitter user, identified as Koome Gitobu, who used to work at Capital FM, narrated how Mandi bullied him for not being able to fit in her ‘class’.

She would call him names and make fun of him for carrying food to the office and not eating out like the other colleagues.

She would also discriminate him for not wearing trendy clothes and sabotage his work.

He said that since he started working in the media industry, he has never come across a woman is who is more toxic than Miss Mandi.

Read Gitobu’s viral tweets exposing Miss Mandi as a bully.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.