Wednesday, 05 January 2022 – The late Robert Bundi, his wife and three daughters, were involved in a grisly road accident about a week ago along Nairobi- Mombasa highway when travelling home for Christmas.

Bundi’s two young boys survived the accident and were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The two boys are still fighting for their lives.

NTV journalist, Seth Olale, shared a video of the two boys being brought in an ambulance to view the bodies of their parents and three siblings during a requiem mass, before being returned to the hospital in critical condition.

“Most painful experience. The two boys of the 7 Bundi family who survived the fatal accident are brought in an ambulance to view the bodies of their parents & 3 siblings before being returned to the hospital in critical condition,” the renowned TV journalist wrote.

Watch the video.

