Saturday, January 1, 2022 – Kenyatta University don, Prof Edward Kisiangani, has criticised the just concluded Azimio La Umoja meeting at Bukhungu Stadium, claiming it was funded by the state.

During the meeting, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was endorsed as the next President of Kenya when President Uhuru Kenyatta retires later this year.

Kisiangani, who is also a seasoned political analyst, took to his social media page and said the meeting was organised by the state since those who attended included Cabinet secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and ambassadors.

He also termed Raila as a state project and said those who attended the Mumias Complex football tournament organised by Kakamega County Senator, Cleophas Malala are the real voters and they will surprise Jakom in 2022.

“Yesterday’s ODM rally in Kakamega reconfirmed Raila as a state project for the 2022 elections.

“The occasion was patronized by govt ministers, ambassadors and other government officials. Everything there was Serikali. But the people’s candidate- Ruto- was in Bungoma and Mumias” Kisiangani wrote.

Kisiangani is an ardent supporter of DP Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST