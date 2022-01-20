Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 January 2022 – One thug was shot dead as five others contended with gunshot injuries after police officers on patrol busted them attacking a 22-year old student in the city’s Githurai 44 area.

John Ndegwa, a student at Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology was accosted by a gang of six machete-wielding young men, who roughed him up thoroughly before stealing from him his mobile phone and Sh10,000 in cash.

Paradoxically, Ndegwa was a visitor in Githurai and he had just dropped his brother’s resume at Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, for consideration for a job before he was attacked in the 2 pm incident.

He then decided to have a breath of the city’s fresh air and a view of the fast-changing skyline, by strolling along the majestic Thika Superhighway towards Githurai.

As he approached the populous township, he looked for a place to have lunch before coming face to face with the terror gang that wreaks havoc in the area.

Unbeknownst to the new visitor in Githu, he had wandered into the Majengo area where small-time thugs had attempted to establish their local fiefdom but failed after a Police Post was established in the area.

The thugs first asked the victim to buy them cigarettes and he obliged by giving them Sh100. They then left him to enter a nearby food kiosk and have lunch, before ungratefully attacking him after he left the kiosk.

Police officers who were on patrol immediately rushed to the scene after the victim raised alarm, accosting the thugs who took flight to different directions.

However, one thug drew a homemade pistol capable of firing and shot at the fast-approaching constables, who immediately dashed down and wasted no time in returning fire, fatally wounding the suspect believed to be the gang’s commander.

As sounds of gunfire rent the air, the rest of the suspects managed to flee, with their bodies riddled with gunshot injuries. A contingent of officers backed up by colleagues from the Canine section, was immediately deployed in search of the miscreants.

Meanwhile, a mobile phone belonging to the suspect was recovered from the fatally wounded thug, whose body is lying at the City mortuary pending identification.

We are cautioning medical practitioners to report anyone who walks into any medical facility seeking treatment for gunshot injuries.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.