Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Flamboyant city bishop, Allan Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC), is a proud man after he spotted his image plastered on a city matatu.

Taking to his social media pages, Kiuna shared the photo and thanked the person behind the graffiti.

“Inaoneka sirkaal imefika kwa nganya!!!!!. This is so cool.

“Thanks to whoever who did this. @revkathykiuna tulifika,” he wrote.

