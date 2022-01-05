Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a major blow after the Amani National Congress (ANC) party announced that it will unveil its Presidential candidate on January 23, 2022.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, ANC Secretary-General, Simon Kamau, said the party will unveil Musalia Mudavadi as their presidential flag bearer in the August 9th presidential election.

On whether Mudavadi is joining DP Ruto, Kamau termed the reports as speculation, saying no talks are going on between the second in command and the ANC boss.

“Reports of Mudavadi’s talks with Ruto are just speculation during this season of coalition talks where everyone is just taking the opportunity to see what is on the table,” Kamau said.

However, Ruto has admitted that he has been in talks with Mudavadi, including on Friday last week, when he said it is the ANC boss who told him to attend a soccer tournament in Mumias, Kakamega County.

“It’s your boss Musalia Mudavadi who allowed me to come,” he told Kakamega Senator and vocal Mudavadi ally, Cleophas Malala, the organiser of the tournament held at the Mumias Sports Complex.

The Kenyan DAILY POST