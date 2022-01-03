Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto‘s 2022 presidential bid has suffered a major setback after one of his trusted allies from Western Kenya dumped United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Monday, Malava MP, Malulu Injendi, said he has dumped the wheelbarrow party for Amani National Congress (ANC).

Injendi said he has decided to throw his weight behind the ‘home party’ and also endorsed ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi’s presidential bid in 2022.

This is a major setback to the second in command since he needs these MPs, especially from Western Kenya to help him bargain for more votes.

Western and Nyanza are perceived to be Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi’s strongholds and Ruto needs not to lose what he has already gotten.

A recent opinion poll showed that Raila Odinga will get the lion’s share of the Luhya vote and this may complicate Ruto’s chances of clinching the presidency in the upcoming presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST