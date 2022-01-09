Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 January 2022 – Betty Kyallo’s affair with hunk lawyer Nick Ndeda has hit a snag, going by their recent social media activities.

The former TV anchor has been posting cryptic messages on her social media pages hinting that she is going through a heartbreak, something that has left her followers with endless speculations.

Recently, she deleted all the photos that she had posted together with Nick from her Instagram page and wrote a cryptic message insinuating that she’s on the verge of moving on.

“Moving on swiftly,” she wrote after deleting the photos.

She also flew to Watamu for a weekend vacation and while there, she has been posting more cryptic messages hinting at a possible break up.

Betty’s break rumours have been fuelled after her hunk boyfriend unfollowed her on Instagram and also deleted all the photos that they had taken together.

The city lawyer had revealed at one time that dating Betty is too much pressure since she’s one of the most influential celebrities.

This might have contributed to their parting ways.

Betty has dated several men since breaking up with Dennis Okari.

Okari divorced her after he discovered that she was cheating on him with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

When she made her affair with Nick Ndeda public, she was warned that he is a notorious womanizer with multiple baby mamas.

It seems their relationship has ended in tears as predicted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.