Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 January 2022 – Faded TV anchor turned businesslady, Betty Kyallo, has been holed up in Watamu since Thursday.

The single mother of one flew for a vacation in the magical coastal city alone, amid break up rumours with her hunk Luo fiancé Nick Ndeda.

Word has it that Nick and Betty are no longer an item.

While in Watamu, she has been posting some cryptic messages on her social media pages that have left her fans speculating.

In one of the posts, she writes, “So my Only Titles are Mama Ivanna and Accomplished CEO. Happily,”

The cryptic post left some of her fans wondering whether she doesn’t want to be associated with her boyfriend Nick anymore.

“I sense break up but let me mind my business,” one of her followers wrote.

Fans have also noted that Nick and Betty no longer post photos together and exchange romantic notes like they used to do a few months ago.

Tea Master Edgar Obare had earlier hinted that the two lovebirds had broken up through his BNN page before it was deactivated.

Below are photos of Betty Kyallo’s vacation in Watamu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.