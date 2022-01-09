Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Embattled Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is now on his own after Deputy President William Ruto disowned him in broad daylight over his madoadoa remarks that have landed him in deep trouble with the authority.

The DP has distanced himself from Linturi’s comments that were made in his Eldoret rally yesterday.

In a post on his social media pages, Ruto said that everyone in Kenya has the right to vote any aspirant of his or her choice and leaders should not force or coerce any mwananchi.

The DP appeared to oppose the Meru senator who demanded that Uasin Gishu voters only vote for UDA candidates.

“We believe in peaceful co-existence and that everyone has the unconditional right to make their own political choices without coercion, threats or intimidation,” Ruto wrote.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into Mithika Linturi’s remarks in Eldoret during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally which borders on incitement.

In a letter to Inspector General, Hillary Mutyambai, Haji directed him to open investigations into the senator’s remarks.

Linturi was arrested and will be arraigned in court on Monday.

