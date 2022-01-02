Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 02 January 2022 – BBC journalist and former Tahidi High actor, Ferdinard Omondi, is finally off the market after marrying his fiancé Caroline Njeri in a colourful white wedding ceremony on New Year’s eve.

Omondi took to his social media pages and shared photos of the wedding.

He thanked God for the blessings and said he is looking forward to walk through the journey of life with his wife Njeri.

“Happy New Year. Nothing but joy, and gratitude and satisfaction in my heart.

“God has blessed me in ways I cannot imagine. I could not close 2021 and open 2022 in a better way if I tried. Let’s do life together, Caroline Njeri Ng’ang’a.

I love you very much, and cannot wait to celebrate milestone after milestone with you by my side,” he wrote.

His newly-wed wife also said that she was looking forward to conquering the world in the company of her husband, who also happens to be her best friend.

“Looking forward to conquering the world in the company of my best friend Ferdinand Omondi.

“Truly grateful for all the love and support Happy new year Wadau wapendwa,” she wrote.

Ferdinard and Njeri have dated for more than 10 years.

Below are photos of their wedding.

