Monday, 03 January 2022 – While some of you are wondering where they will get their next meal this ‘Njaanuary’ as bills keep piling up, there are Kenyans still balling as if it’s December.

Among the few Kenyans balling hard this ‘Njaanuary’ is this man who bought 21 Year Old Glenfiddich Whisky worth Ksh 50,000 at Lofty Lounge along Thika Road and flaunted the receipt online.

“Kujeni the Loft and don’t hashtag KRA,” he wrote and sparked reactions, with many people admiring his flashy lifestyle.

