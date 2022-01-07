Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has revealed the dirty things Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe and Kieni MP Kanini Kega are doing in the Mt Kenya region to taint the image of Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday, Ngunjiri, who is a loyal foot soldier of Ruto, said President Uhuru Kenyatta has given Murathe and Kega a lot of money to destroy the image of Deputy President William Ruto.

Ngunjiri said Kega and Murathe are paying bloggers good money to destroy the image of Ruto, who had a cult following in a vote-rich region.

“Watu kama David Murathe na Kanini Kega wamelipwa Pesa nyingi sana, ili kumchafulia Jina Naibu wa Rais Dr. William Samoei Ruto huko Mlima Kenya.

“Hayo ni mambo ambayo hatutayakubali.” Which translates to,

“Jubilee Vice Chairman and the Kieni MP Kanini Kega have been given alot of money to diminish DP Ruto’s Influence in Mt Kenya,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST