Monday, 03 January 2022 – Controversial Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has reacted to an alleged video of him engaging in a fight with ladies at a hyped concert headlined by Jamaican dancehall star Konshens on December 31 at Carnivore grounds.

In the viral video, the person claimed to Babu is seen assaulting a lady as the fight ensued.

The cause of the fight that allegedly occurred at the VIP section however remains unclear but luckily, no serious injuries were reported.

Babu has denied being involved in the fight and said that during the time of the concert, he was busy with his wife.

“With due respect, I was not at the Konshens’ party, and the man purported to be me in the video doing rounds is NOT me. The time Konshens was performing I was also performing on my wife and she can attest to this.

“People at the Konshens’ party should also confirm that I was not there,” Owino said via a tweet.

Here’s the video in case you missed it.

