Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 January 2022 – Kibera-based rapper, Stivo Simple Boy, has finally found love after staying single for years.

The witty rapper, who is a darling of many Kenyans because of his simplicity, was captured in a viral video spending quality time with his girlfriend, identified as Pritty.

Stivo and his girlfriend were just relaxing in the house, vibing and since it was his birthday, she sang for him a happy birthday.

The chemistry between the two is just amazing.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.