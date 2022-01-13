Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – Central Organization for Trade Unions (COTU) boss, Francis Atwoli, is now seeking God’s protection against William Ruto’s insults on his Catholic Rosary.

This is after the deputy resident indirectly insulted the vocal trade unionist for claiming that he will not be announced the fifth president even if he wins in the August 9, 2022, General Election.

During his visit to the vote-rich Western region last week, Ruto, who spoke at Kona Mbaya in Likuyani Constituency, Kakamega County, without mentioning names, referred to COTU boss Francis Atwoli as ‘Mzee wa nyororo.’

“Yule mzee wa nyororo alikuwa anasema ati mimi sitafika kwa debe …Sahi wameanza propaganda ingine ati ata huyu deputy president akishinda kura ‘Deep State’ na ‘system’ haiwezi kubali atangazwe kuwa president,” Ruto stated in an indirect attack on Atwoli.

But taking on Twitter, Atwoli, a fierce critic of Ruto, sought God’s intervention, claiming that his Catholic golden Rosary is under attack.

Atwoli, while asking God to fight for his battle, appeared to avoid trading barbs with Ruto.

“My Catholic golden Jesus Christ Cross officially blessed by a priest in my neck is under attack, May the Lord Jesus fight for me as the denial on holy Rosary I donated at The Hague was equally rubbished.

“We pray to the living God. Amen,” Atwoli said in a Tweet.

The unionist, who has on several times insisted that the deputy president will not succeed retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta, recently said he was misquoted.

