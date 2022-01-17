Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has attacked Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi over his ‘indecisiveness’ and ‘political laziness’

Speaking at a function on Saturday, Atwoli revealed that Mudavadi is politically weak since he can’t make up his mind on what he wants for himself or for the people that he represents.

The trade unionist explained that he felt betrayed by Mudavadi because he has not even held a single rally since he (Atwoli) gave him the chance to serve Luhyas as their spokesperson.

Further Atwoli accused Mudavadi of being a lazy and incompetent politician who is waiting to be endorsed at his home.

“I want to ask you not to follow him because you will get lost. On December 31, I convened a meeting at Bukhungu Stadium, but he didn’t come to talk to people.

“Uhuru invited him (Mudavadi) to the State House to have lunch with MPs but he did not show up.

“Kalonzo, Wetangula and Gideon Moi invited him to Naivasha to talk about OKA matters, he stayed at home.

“Is he waiting for them to bring leadership to his house?” Atwoli posed.

The COTU boss stated that it was wrong for Mudavadi to part ways with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, especially now when he is almost crossing the finish line.

