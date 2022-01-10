Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Payables Assistant Executive

JOB LOCATION

Nairobi, Kenya

JOB PURPOSE

Ensuring timely and accurate processing of supplier invoices, account reconciliation and processing of payments

Key Responsibilities

Job Description

Supplier account management

• Follow up for supplier statements, account reconciliation and timely preparation of vendor

payments

• Preparation of remittance advice

• Coordinating with the supply chain in monitoring and reconciling of the GRN account

• Corresponding with suppliers and responding to inquiries.

• Follow up with supply chain and supplier for credit notes on short supplied invoices

• Confirming that vendor documents are properly filed and maintained for ease of retrieval

• Prompt update of supplier payments in the system

Cash flow management

• Monthly and on need basis preparation of creditors aging report explaining advance

payments

• Assist in preparation of cash flow projection by preparing and circulating projected weekly

supplier payments

New Vendor account creation

• Ensure vendor account opening form is attached with the correct attachments

• Creating new vendor account in the accounting system for duly approved account opening form

Key skills

• Strong analytical skills

• Computer literacy

• Communications skills

Experience

• Minimum 2 years’ experience in an Accounting environment

Personal attributes

• Strong personality

• Proactive

• Integrity

• Strong interpersonal relations

• Able to work within tight deadlines

Qualifications

• CPA (K)

• Undergraduate degree an added advantage

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience, kindly send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject “Assistant Executive – ACCOUNTS PAYABLES” to: vacancies@jantakenya.com by or before 11th January 2022.