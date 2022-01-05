Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Hospitality Assistant Accountant
Salary: 55,000 – 60,000
Location: Nairobi
The primary function of this position is to manage the supplier accounts and entails receiving, verifying, reconciling, and processing invoices and payments, in compliance with laid down financial policies and procedures. The role ensures that the supply of goods and services to the organization is not curtailed or disrupted through timely and effective management of supplier relationships.
The Role:
- Posting of invoices and Printing of Sales (PSC, PAAL & NTC) Invoices in TourPlan
- Process supplier payments while ensuring that all requisitions have valid supporting documentation.
- Prepares accounts payable check requisitions with the supporting documentation
- Checking forward bookings and processing payments in advance when need be.
- Responding to correspondence with all suppliers and responding in a timely manner to any queries while maintaining positive working relationships with them.
- Engagement with suppliers to ensure that the supplier terms are maintained and kept.
- Dispatching cheques and remittance advice
- Filing of all Accounts payable related documentation
- Analysis of various expense accounts
- Assist in preparing reports for audit purposes
- Assisting in the monthly stock takes
- Creditors sub-ledger reconciliations on a monthly basis
- Reconciling the intercompany supplier accounts on a monthly basis.
- Engage the suppliers on credit facilities/terms
- Filing of VAT and Withholding Taxes and reconciling the I-tax balances to the ledger
- Preparation of accruals listing of the cost of sales by the 6th of the following month
- Providing ad-hoc reporting as and when requested
- Analysis of the GL accounts to ensure accuracy (Contra) etc
- Processing of Park fees & Transport related invoices
- Filling of all payment vouchers
- Posting of all customer receipts
The Candidate:
- Business degree in finance, accounting, commerce, or economics.
- CPA (K) or ACCA
- Over 4 years of progressive hands-on experience in the tours and travel industry with exposure to Tourplan software
- Knowledge of SAP OR ERP Accounting Software.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to send their CVs to careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com
