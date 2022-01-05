Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Hospitality Assistant Accountant

Salary: 55,000 – 60,000

Location: Nairobi

The primary function of this position is to manage the supplier accounts and entails receiving, verifying, reconciling, and processing invoices and payments, in compliance with laid down financial policies and procedures. The role ensures that the supply of goods and services to the organization is not curtailed or disrupted through timely and effective management of supplier relationships.

The Role:

Posting of invoices and Printing of Sales (PSC, PAAL & NTC) Invoices in TourPlan

Process supplier payments while ensuring that all requisitions have valid supporting documentation.

Prepares accounts payable check requisitions with the supporting documentation

Checking forward bookings and processing payments in advance when need be.

Responding to correspondence with all suppliers and responding in a timely manner to any queries while maintaining positive working relationships with them.

Engagement with suppliers to ensure that the supplier terms are maintained and kept.

Dispatching cheques and remittance advice

Filing of all Accounts payable related documentation

Analysis of various expense accounts

Assist in preparing reports for audit purposes

Assisting in the monthly stock takes

Creditors sub-ledger reconciliations on a monthly basis

Reconciling the intercompany supplier accounts on a monthly basis.

Engage the suppliers on credit facilities/terms

Filing of VAT and Withholding Taxes and reconciling the I-tax balances to the ledger

Preparation of accruals listing of the cost of sales by the 6th of the following month

Providing ad-hoc reporting as and when requested

Analysis of the GL accounts to ensure accuracy (Contra) etc

Processing of Park fees & Transport related invoices

Filling of all payment vouchers

Posting of all customer receipts

The Candidate:

Business degree in finance, accounting, commerce, or economics.

CPA (K) or ACCA

Over 4 years of progressive hands-on experience in the tours and travel industry with exposure to Tourplan software

Knowledge of SAP OR ERP Accounting Software.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their CVs to careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com