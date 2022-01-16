Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 16, 2022 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has told President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga that he will not help them fight Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after it emerged that Uhuru and Raila were desperately seeking Miguna’s help to neutralize Ruto who seems unconquerable in the race to State House.

In a tweet, Miguna said they can tarnish his name as much as they want, but he will not join their fights with the DP.

“To conman Raila Odinga, Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and your surrogates: I will not help you fight Williams Ruto.

“You can slander me a billion times but I’ll never help you in your parochial wars,” he said.

The exiled lawyer went on to say that he is a revolutionary and their rules of engagement do not allow a revolutionary to help an oppressor.

“In our rules of engagement, a revolutionary never, ever, helps an oppressor.”

This is another of Miguna Miguna’s continued attacks on President Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga.

A few months ago, in another attack on Odinga, Miguna said that the ODM leader will never be president of Kenya.

He said Mr. Odinga once wanted to become president, but he did not fight for his victory and went on to accuse the former Prime Minister of being bribed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to let go and his people whom he described as ‘cows’ are happy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST