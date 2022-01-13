Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is set to name its presidential flag bear by tomorrow.

The coalition, which has been standing on shaky grounds by virtue of not having a candidate, retreated for three days in Naivasha to agree on the formula for selecting its presidential flag bearer.

The retreat that began yesterday will see the OKA technical committee prepare a strategy paper on several issues including nomination criteria.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi of Kanu, and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, are expected to adopt the recommendations of the technical committee on the matter of picking a presidential flag bearer on Friday.

The formula for picking a presidential flag bearer has been the stumbling block for them delaying to name one.

OKA’s technical team has the hard task of establishing a compromising formula as they need to protect the alliance, which currently has internal challenges emanating from suspicions.

Last week, the One Kenya Alliance leaders assured their supporters and Kenyans at large that they are united and they will be naming their preferred candidate before the end of January.

This comes as Mudavadi is contemplating joining Deputy President William Ruto, going by the sentiments uttered by his right-hand man Senator Cleophas Malala after attending the Eldoret rally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST