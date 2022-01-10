Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 10 January 2022 – Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has found another man to warm her heart after breaking up with her Tanzanian husband, Ben Pol.

The flamboyant heiress was captured on camera getting mushy with her new hunk boyfriend, who has a close resemblance with her ex-husband.

This video was taken during a birthday party that she hosted over the weekend.

In the video, Anerlisa can be seen feeding a well-dressed handsome man with a piece of cake.

The two were clearly enjoying each other’s company.

Although Anerlisa is a successful businesswoman, she has not been lucky when it comes to matters to do with love.

Men have a habit of exploiting her financially before dumping her.

Below is a video of her getting mushy with her alleged new catch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.