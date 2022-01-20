Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 January 2022 – Renowned media personality, Miss Mandi, has nowhere to hide as her former colleagues spill her dirt on social media.

A former intern at Capital FM took to social media and narrated how Miss Mandi bullied him because of his accent.

She told the intern that he should have gone to a vernacular station simply because he doesn’t have a good accent.

“You’re are lucky I wasn’t there when you got selected. You’d have instead gone to a vernacular station,” the intern quoted the exact words that Miss Mandi told him.

The intern also claims that they once caught Miss Mandi having sex in the changing room at Capital FM’s offices.

She reportedly gave them Ksh 5,000 each to buy their silence.

Read the tweet below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.