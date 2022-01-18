Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 January 2022 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has been the talk of social media after word got out that she is dating flamboyant city businessman, Jimmy Ngechu, who trended last year after he gifted Diana Marua an expensive iPhone on her birthday.

The rumours surfaced online after she shared a video in the company of the businessman during a weekend road trip to Naivasha.

The sassy TV anchor has denied claims that she is dating the wealthy businessman.

She revealed that they were at a party that had many celebrities and described Jimmy as just a friend and a responsible family man.

“Those are rumours and he is a friend and there is no relationship.

“Kina Bahati, Gabu and other celebrities were at the party.

“That is a respectable man who has his family,” she said.

Lillian Muli has in the past been accused of being a golddigger.

She reportedly uses her beauty and fame to lure rich men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.