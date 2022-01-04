Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Kandara MP Alice Wahome has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to remain in power even after the 2022 elections.

Addressing the media in Murang’a on Sunday, Wahome, an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, said the recent abductions and torture of leaders opposed to the president’s style of leadership, and the selection of a few political parties to gang against certain presidential candidates is a clear indication that Uhuru wants to retain executive powers.

“The president could be applying tactics or strategists to retain power … It is very obvious that government institutions have been used throughout this particular term by the state (Deep State) which is a criminal enterprise,” Wahome said.

Nonetheless, Wahome asked Uhuru to retire and hand over the presidency peacefully after serving his second and last constitutional limit.

Further, she warned Uhuru against manipulating the succession and transition of power, saying the country has no room for manipulative and authoritative political power games as it is a democratic nation.

“The president should accept that his term has come to an end and he should leave in honor and let the country be rebuilt,” she said.

Her remarks come barely a month after the vocal Tanga Tanga legislator threatened to sue President Uhuru Kenyatta for what she termed as militarizing government institutions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST