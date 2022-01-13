Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 January 2022 – Flamboyant singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has been accused of sacrificing one of her employees who died mysteriously in his servant’s quarter.

The deceased gardener, identified as Charo, was not suffering from any disease before he died.

His lifeless body was discovered in his servant’s quarter.

Following the unfortunate incident, Akothee said she needs divine intervention because lately, she has been facing a lot of challenges.

“I feel like we need to gather for proper prayers TeamAkothee. Satan is really hovering around,” she wrote.

One of her fans reacted to the post and accused her of sacrificing her deceased gardener, claims she vehemently denied.

“Imagine we need that, but I guessed you made sacrifice with the soul of Charoo.Mbona ukafanya hivoo? Nkt!” the fan wrote.

Akothee wondered why she has not sacrificed other employees who have worked with her for the last 15 years.

“Akili huna wewe? How about the employees I have had for 15 years. Why can’t I sacrifice them? And to take their soul where?” she responded.

