Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has for the first time opened up on her relationship with the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after dumping Baba for Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Jumwa made it clear as to why she ditched Raila and his ODM party.

According to the vocal lawmaker, she respects Raila and his contribution to the nation, but they differed ideologically, forcing her to decamp from ODM and join United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that is affiliated with Ruto.

“I respect Raila for much but we differed ideologically which forced me to ditch his camp.

“In ODM there is no open democracy, whatever one speaks should align with what Raila believes in or else risk facing sanctions from the party officials.”

“Raila left us in the dark when he entered a handshake deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“He never informed us yet we had really fought for his presidency,” Jumwa said.

At the same time, Jumwa decried how the handshake has derailed the country in so many ways, among them the failed Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is still pending after the Court declared it null and void.

