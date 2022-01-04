Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – Malindi Member of Parliament, Aisha Jumwa, has refuted claims that Deputy President William Ruto gifted her a luxurious mansion to coerce her to support his presidential ambition.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Jumwa noted that the second in command did not gift her the said mansion.

However, Jumwa made it clear that she owns several high-end mansions that she built and some acquired using her hard-earned money.

“Why would Ruto buy me a house yet I have been with Ruto for like four years now?

“I have a number of luxurious houses that I did not get from either supporting ODM or William Ruto.

“The ones I have are from my hard-earned proceeds and even some I acquired loans that I’m currently still repaying them,” Jumwa noted.

The lawmaker explained that she pledged her loyalty and support to the second in command because of his political ideologies and what he promised to deliver to the Coastal region once he clinches the presidency.

“I love William Ruto because he has changed the conversation making it people-centered even going to an extent of coiling a name to define his ideologies, Hustle Nation,” she insisted.

