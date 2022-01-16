Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 16, 2022 – Celebrated lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the Presidential candidate who is giving former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sleepless nights as the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August enters the home stretch.

In a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, Ahmednasir said the launch of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid is a nightmare to Raila Odinga since he was hoping that he will join Azimio La Umoja Movement and be his running mate in the August 9th poll.

Ahmednasir said out of 6.8 million votes Raila got in 2017,2 million were from Kalonzo’s Ukambani region and this is the reason Jakom is having sleepless nights when Kalonzo says he will vie for the coveted seat in August.

“Kalonzo Musyoka running for President makes Raila’s candidature simply untenable and a disaster.

“Raila got 6.8 m votes in 2017. 2 million were Kamba votes,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

