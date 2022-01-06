Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



By Mwangi Kibathi.

There are so many personal finance experts, investment advisors and other experts dishing financial literacy lessons to our Kiambu and Muranga men.

But none, I repeat none is giving the right advice. None of them knows Kiambu or Murang’a well enough to offer the kind of advice our men need.

Their advice tells men to invest in flats and plots to secure “financial independence”. But kwa ground I am reliably informed mambo ni different.

Rumours have it that within 5 years after the flats are completed, the man becomes past tense. Don’t ask me how it happens. But it does. Mzee dies of some funny ailment or is shot by “unknown gangsters”.

Further rumours claim Kinoo, Kabete and Ruaka is a widows’ landladies’ paradise due to this.

The key suspect is the “Auntie wa Harrier”…….she can’t sit there and watch “huyu mjinga akule pesa yetu na hao malaya wake” He got to be fixed and fixed fast enough.

It becomes fashionable to fix the “mjinga”.

The lady who has not done it becomes the laughing stock of the others as they sip red wine in some hideout along Thika road…….”Hehe wa Shiru, tamaka nowe ūtūirie gīthuki mūciī”

Kiambu and Muranga men, avoid those flats if you want to grow white hair. Ignore those university trained, Upper Hill based, suit wearing “financial experts” . They know nothing.

Invest in those industrial area manufacturing businesses in your area of expertise, the ones that Ben 10 can’t run if you get sorted. Or professional service business that can’t run without you…………..the ones that die with you like law and audit firms and you will live long enough.

Ignore those “experts” this new year.

