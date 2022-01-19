Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has finally revealed the presidential candidate he will support for the presidency during the August 9th Presidential election.

The August 9th duel is turning out to be a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kuria, who is also the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, said he prefers working with DP Ruto but vowed not to fold his party and join United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“I hope to continue working with DP William Ruto, and I hope that the opportunity will present itself at some point,” Kuria said.

Kuria’s support for DP Ruto came hours after he accused the second in command of planning the Kiambaa massacre during the 2007 post-election violence where Kalenjin warriors torched a PAG church and burned 35 women and children inside the church.

