Shririki House Administrator

Office Management

Receive guests’ clients and vendors

Handling courier services

Meeting room bookings

Orders & payment of café services

Maintain entire office facility in a well-organized manner, all furniture and equipment in the designated areas

Supervise service providers and maintain a monthly report on service provision

Act as a liaison between the landlord/caretaker on services provided by the building management i.e security, cleaning, parking, electricity, water, generator etc.

Covering reception duties outside of office hours when needed by clients.

Asset management

Maintain asset register for SH1

Maintain asset tag list for SH1

Maintain asset insurance list and documentation for SH Kenya

Monitor asset utilization for Sh1 private and shares space

Sales and marketing

Understand Shiriki House products, services and value proposition to be able to offer solutions to clients

Prospect for new business and offer tailor made solutions that fit potential new clients office space needs

Assist to gather and maintain market intelligence for new business opportunities and product development

Assist in marketing the company on social media portals and be active to promote the brand

Client management

Provide professional service to prospective clients

Detailed tour of our offices

Provide client on boarding and staff orientation of our offices

Manage client communication in regard to service provision, maintenance of the space

Maintain a healthy relationship with our clients that ensures that we are keeping up to date with their services requirements and troubleshoot/resolve any issues that come up

Help plan and organize community events in collaboration with SH supervisor

Communication

Professional communication and etiquette when communicating to clients, vendors and colleagues

Receive and dispatch of office parcels and letters and follow up to confirm receival from the recipient

Stay informed of all site and policy changes as they occur and be able to communicate them to SH members.

Procurement & Requisitions

Assist in procuring items following the procurement policy and procedures

Assist in sourcing for quotations and make an analysis based on the most efficient vendor, cost and quality

Maintain the petty cash kitty in accordance with the finance guidelines monthly

Procure, maintain and remit the café consumables on a monthly basis

Maintain all procurement and requisition monitoring tools monthly

General repair and maintenance

Assist in maintaining and ensure general repair and maintenance services are carried out for all assets in the office

Assist in maintaining shared spaces and ensure they are disinfected on a regular basis as per the set Covid-19 rules and regulations

Record Management

Assist in maintaining SH PAL portal by categorizing and filling all procurement, administration and legal documents for Shiriki House

Assist in obtaining the maintain all statutory and legal documentation for SH Kenya

Assist in maintaining and updating Shiriki House PAL monitoring sheets on a monthly basis

Requirements

Degree in Business administration.

0-1 year experience in administration work.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Sustainet Group on recruit.zoho.com to apply