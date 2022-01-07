Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Shririki House Administrator

Office Management

  • Receive guests’ clients and vendors
  • Handling courier services
  • Meeting room bookings
  • Orders & payment of café services
  • Maintain entire office facility in a well-organized manner, all furniture and equipment in the designated areas
  • Supervise service providers and maintain a monthly report on service provision
  • Act as a liaison between the landlord/caretaker on services provided by the building management i.e security, cleaning, parking, electricity, water, generator etc.
  • Covering reception duties outside of office hours when needed by clients.

Asset management

  • Maintain asset register for SH1
  • Maintain asset tag list for SH1
  • Maintain asset insurance list and documentation for SH Kenya
  • Monitor asset utilization for Sh1 private and shares space

Sales and marketing

  • Understand Shiriki House products, services and value proposition to be able to offer solutions to clients
  • Prospect for new business and offer tailor made solutions that fit potential new clients office space needs
  • Assist to gather and maintain market intelligence for new business opportunities and product development
  • Assist in marketing the company on social media portals and be active to promote the brand

Client management

  • Provide professional service to prospective clients
  • Detailed tour of our offices
  • Provide client on boarding and staff orientation of our offices
  • Manage client communication in regard to service provision, maintenance of the space
  • Maintain a healthy relationship with our clients that ensures that we are keeping up to date with their services requirements and troubleshoot/resolve any issues that come up
  • Help plan and organize community events in collaboration with SH supervisor

Communication

  • Professional communication and etiquette when communicating to clients, vendors and colleagues
  • Receive and dispatch of office parcels and letters and follow up to confirm receival from the recipient
  • Stay informed of all site and policy changes as they occur and be able to communicate them to SH members.

Procurement & Requisitions

  • Assist in procuring items following the procurement policy and procedures
  • Assist in sourcing for quotations and make an analysis based on the most efficient vendor, cost and quality
  • Maintain the petty cash kitty in accordance with the finance guidelines monthly
  • Procure, maintain and remit the café consumables on a monthly basis
  • Maintain all procurement and requisition monitoring tools monthly

General repair and maintenance

  • Assist in maintaining and ensure general repair and maintenance services are carried out for all assets in the office
  • Assist in maintaining shared spaces and ensure they are disinfected on a regular basis as per the set Covid-19 rules and regulations

Record Management

  • Assist in maintaining SH PAL portal by categorizing and filling all procurement, administration and legal documents for Shiriki House
  • Assist in obtaining the maintain all statutory and legal documentation for SH Kenya
  • Assist in maintaining and updating Shiriki House PAL monitoring sheets on a monthly basis

Requirements

  • Degree in Business administration.
  • 0-1 year experience in administration work.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Sustainet Group on recruit.zoho.com to apply

