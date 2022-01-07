Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Shririki House Administrator
Office Management
- Receive guests’ clients and vendors
- Handling courier services
- Meeting room bookings
- Orders & payment of café services
- Maintain entire office facility in a well-organized manner, all furniture and equipment in the designated areas
- Supervise service providers and maintain a monthly report on service provision
- Act as a liaison between the landlord/caretaker on services provided by the building management i.e security, cleaning, parking, electricity, water, generator etc.
- Covering reception duties outside of office hours when needed by clients.
Asset management
- Maintain asset register for SH1
- Maintain asset tag list for SH1
- Maintain asset insurance list and documentation for SH Kenya
- Monitor asset utilization for Sh1 private and shares space
Sales and marketing
- Understand Shiriki House products, services and value proposition to be able to offer solutions to clients
- Prospect for new business and offer tailor made solutions that fit potential new clients office space needs
- Assist to gather and maintain market intelligence for new business opportunities and product development
- Assist in marketing the company on social media portals and be active to promote the brand
Client management
- Provide professional service to prospective clients
- Detailed tour of our offices
- Provide client on boarding and staff orientation of our offices
- Manage client communication in regard to service provision, maintenance of the space
- Maintain a healthy relationship with our clients that ensures that we are keeping up to date with their services requirements and troubleshoot/resolve any issues that come up
- Help plan and organize community events in collaboration with SH supervisor
Communication
- Professional communication and etiquette when communicating to clients, vendors and colleagues
- Receive and dispatch of office parcels and letters and follow up to confirm receival from the recipient
- Stay informed of all site and policy changes as they occur and be able to communicate them to SH members.
Procurement & Requisitions
- Assist in procuring items following the procurement policy and procedures
- Assist in sourcing for quotations and make an analysis based on the most efficient vendor, cost and quality
- Maintain the petty cash kitty in accordance with the finance guidelines monthly
- Procure, maintain and remit the café consumables on a monthly basis
- Maintain all procurement and requisition monitoring tools monthly
General repair and maintenance
- Assist in maintaining and ensure general repair and maintenance services are carried out for all assets in the office
- Assist in maintaining shared spaces and ensure they are disinfected on a regular basis as per the set Covid-19 rules and regulations
Record Management
- Assist in maintaining SH PAL portal by categorizing and filling all procurement, administration and legal documents for Shiriki House
- Assist in obtaining the maintain all statutory and legal documentation for SH Kenya
- Assist in maintaining and updating Shiriki House PAL monitoring sheets on a monthly basis
Requirements
- Degree in Business administration.
- 0-1 year experience in administration work.
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to Sustainet Group on recruit.zoho.com to apply
