Administrative Assistant

In pursuit of fulfilling the Mission and Vision of the University, a suitably qualified, visionary, competent, dynamic and experienced professional with impeccable track record is required to fill this position.

In addition to the above outlined and the below listed qualifications and responsibilities, the candidate should also possess the following skills; time management skills, honesty and integrity, communication skills and empathy, conciliatory attitude.

The candidate should also be physically fit as the job requires a lot of movement.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration/Office Management/Human Resource /Business Studies/Social Sciences.

3 years’ experience as an Administrative Assistant or comparable position.

Be computer literate.

OR

Higher National Diploma in Business Administration/Office Management/Human Resource /Business Studies/Social Sciences.

3 years’ experience in Grade 7 at MKU or at a similar position in a recognized academic institution.

OR

Diploma in Business Administration/Office Management/Human Resource /Business Studies/Social Sciences.

5 years’ experience in Grade 7 within MKU or at a similar position in a recognized academic institution.

N/B Having a secretarial background will be an added advantage.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level is required to:

Assist in the implementation of administrative functions of the department.

Take minutes in various university committees and departmental meetings.

Any other duties assigned by his/her immediate supervisor.

How to Apply

