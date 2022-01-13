Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Human Resource & Administration Manager

Brief About Kenya Tourism Board (KTB)

Key Responsibilities:

Advise the Board on all matters pertaining to HR and Administration.

Review and implement human resource and administration policies, strategies and systems to ensure that KTB has optimal, competencies and capabilities HC.

Interpret and ensure implementation of Human Resource and administration policies, strategies, guidelines and regulations;

Strengthen seamless interdepartmental linkages by ensuring that HC is effectively used to support the business objectives of KTB to increase productivity and increase results in order to ensure internal and external customer satisfaction.

Approve work plans and budgets for the Directorate for approval

Ensure efficient and effective management of records in KTB

Serve as the Secretary to the Management Training Committee,

Ensuring that the Training Needs Assessment is undertaken annually

Monitor and evaluate staff training and development programs based on the training needs assessment to establish KTB as a learning organization

Oversee the execution of the approved departmental work plans and budgets

Oversee performance management process in the organization

Prepare board management papers

Spearhead the recruitment of staff within the organization participate in the development and review of the Institution’s strategic plan

Spearhead risk assessment of the department

Oversee the effective implementation of the quality management systems in KTB.

Mentor and coach directorate staff.

Bear responsibility for prudent use of funds allocated to the directorate and for demonstrating return on investment for all funds expended.

Key Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must possess the following:

Nine (9) years relevant experience three (3) years of which should be in senior management position

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management or relevant qualifications from a recognized institution; -OR Bachelor’s Degree in any field with a higher National Diploma in Human Resources Management

Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management or relevant qualifications from a recognized institution;

Be a member of the Institute of Human Resource Management;

Have a certificate in a Leadership Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in Computer Applications;

Demonstrated high degree of professional competence and administrative capability as reflected in work performance and results.

Valid practicing license

Certified Human Resource Practitioner

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are advised to make applications online by 5:00pm 31st January 2022

No hard copy applications will be accepted.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit VALID DOCUMENTS to satisfy the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and will be required to submit among other documents:

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board;

Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority;

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau

“KTB is an equal opportunity employer and commits to diversity and gender equality.”

Interested and qualified? Go to Kenya Tourism Board on docs.google.com to apply