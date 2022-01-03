Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Pilgrims Progressive School in Athi River Makadara is seeking a School Administrator.

Responsibilities

The role will entail;

drafting letters;

recording dictation in shorthand and transcribing it in type written form;

processing data;

operating office equipment;

attending to visitors/clients;

handling telephone calls and appointments;

ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents;

effective management of office protocol and media issues;

Daily data sharing

Daily communication with directors

Requirements

You must live near the school or be willing to relocate t0 ensure easy access to school.

Experience is necessary.

You must be computer literate with training and experience in the use of Word, Excel and video conferencing.

NB: Good remuneration for the right person.

How to Apply

Please contact Celly via Celly2003@gmail.com