Pilgrims Progressive School in Athi River Makadara is seeking a School Administrator.
Responsibilities
The role will entail;
- drafting letters;
- recording dictation in shorthand and transcribing it in type written form;
- processing data;
- operating office equipment;
- attending to visitors/clients;
- handling telephone calls and appointments;
- ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents;
- effective management of office protocol and media issues;
- Daily data sharing
- Daily communication with directors
Requirements
- You must live near the school or be willing to relocate t0 ensure easy access to school.
- Experience is necessary.
- You must be computer literate with training and experience in the use of Word, Excel and video conferencing.
NB: Good remuneration for the right person.
How to Apply
Please contact Celly via Celly2003@gmail.com
