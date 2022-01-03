Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Pilgrims Progressive School in Athi River Makadara is seeking a School Administrator.

Responsibilities

The role will entail;

  • drafting letters;
  • recording dictation in shorthand and transcribing it in type written form;
  • processing data;
  • operating office equipment;
  • attending to visitors/clients;
  • handling telephone calls and appointments;
  • ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents;
  • effective management of office protocol and media issues;
  • Daily data sharing
  • Daily communication with directors

Requirements

  • You must live near the school or be willing to relocate t0 ensure easy access to school.
  • Experience is necessary.
  • You must be computer literate with training and experience in the use of Word, Excel and video conferencing.

NB: Good remuneration for the right person.

How to Apply

Please contact Celly via   Celly2003@gmail.com

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply