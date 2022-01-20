Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administration Clerk/ Cashier

Reporting: Finance & Administration Assistant

Salary Grade: Level 2

JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to the Area Finance and Admin Assistant (AFAA), the Administration Clerk/Cashier will be responsible for cash and bank payments in compliance with ChildFund financial policies and procedures.

DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Keep record of all cash and bank transactions, update and reconcile on daily basis.

Issue cheque and cash payments ensuring that all required documentations are attached

Ensure all payments are correct with appropriate reviews and approvals before any payment is made.

Disburse all authorised cash payments.

Match invoices/receipts with payment vouchers, GRNs and other required documents.

Keep the office safe, keys, cash and other assets in secure place at all times.

Ensure all payment vouchers are properly filled, labelled, and stored in easily accessible manner.

Perform cash counts on daily/weekly basis, and whenever needed by AFAA.

Post transactions to the accounting software.

Prepare cash, bank, and advances reconciliations on weekly basis and submit for review.

Any other organisation’s duty as may be directed by the Supervisor.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCE

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Accounting.

At least CPA Level I.

Knowledge in QuickBooks accounting package will be an added advantage

Possession of relevant professional certifications.

2-3 years’ experience in accountancy and administration in NGO handling donor funded projects.

Computer literacy in MS Office programs particularly MS Excel.

Good organization and time management skills and ability to work under pressure.

Good communication and writing skills.

Must have very good interpersonal skills.

Must be a person of very high integrity.

Remain alert and responsive to any child safeguarding risks, acquire relevant knowledge and skills which will enable you to promote strong safeguarding practices.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Child Fund International on childfundinternational.secure.force.com to apply