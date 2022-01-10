Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Assistant

Nova Pioneer is looking for a superstar Administrative Assistant for our Tatu Primary Campus. You will provide high-level administrative support to the School Principal. This is an opportunity to help create a transformative school model with the future of Africa’s youth at stake.

ABOUT NOVA PIONEER

Imagine a world in which every young person across Africa attends a school that truly sets them up for success in the 21st century. A school that cares about individual students and allows them to explore the world around them. A school that focuses more on developing skills than on memorizing content. At Nova Pioneer, we have done more than just imagine this future, we are bringing it to life. Nova Pioneer is a pan-African, independent network of schools offering high-quality, accessible education from pre-primary through secondary school. Nova Pioneer uses a unique, enquiry-based learning approach that encourages students to ask “why” instead of telling them the “what”. It allows them to form their own thinking through exploration, investigation and collaboration. Nova Pioneer currently has 14 schools in South Africa and Kenya with a vision to launch 100 schools and reach tens of thousands of students across the African continent in the next decade. To learn more visit www.novapioneer.com.

Responsibilities

Schedule meetings for the School Principal in line with their diary

Facilitate the public relations function of the front office

Prepare documents ahead of internal and external meetings as directed by the School Principal (photocopying, binding, filing etc.)

Prepare documents for internal display on pin-boards or notice boards (brochures, posters, etc.)

Keep custody of the students’ attendance registers and any confidential documents on behalf of the School Principal

Maintain the school’s student roster (termly) and update it as necessary

Maintain The Principal’s Google calendar, scheduling meetings, calls, virtual/teleconferences, and attend to meeting logistics so that meetings are started on time with full participation

Communicate with internal and external stakeholders via telephone, in person and in writing through the drafting of letters, memorandums, reports, and emails

Coordinate travel and accommodation for the School Principal

Handle invoices and transportation requests for the School Principal

Facilitate logistical arrangements for weekly, monthly and quarterly meetings

Provide administrative services and take minutes for various meetings when required

Receive guests and/or visitors for the Principal as well as any other visitors in the network office

Assist in managing PTA communications and meetings

Issue materials/stationery to team mates.

Maintain and update the inventory tracker and raise stationery requisitions.

In addition to these typical duties, may perform other duties as assigned and required

Finding ways to improve administrative processes

Prepare communications, such as memos, emails, invoices, reports and other correspondence

Create and maintain filing systems, both electronic and physical

Qualifications

You have a Diploma or Degree in Office Administration and possess HR knowledge and skills.

You have 2-3 years experience in Front Office Management, preferably of an established startup, large company, or a school

You are experienced or open to learning the Google software suite (Google Calendar, Docs, Sheets, G Mail, etc.) as well as Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)

You are experienced and proficient in MS Suite with strong writing skills (for office communication) and are skilled in making posters and certificates

You have excellent organizational, planning and time management skills – you are able to handle many moving parts while maintaining high standards of excellence

You demonstrate capacity to analyze complex situations and solve problems

You are a great communicator. You are able to provide a clear and effective written and verbal communication to the leaders and school team

You have an exceptional ability to think strategically and yet you sweat the small stuff—people see you as unusually detail-oriented and conscientious

You have the ability to exercise discretion in handling sensitive matters

You have a flexible and adaptable approach to work

You are proactive and have an enthusiastic approach to work

You are excited about our organizational culture—and in particular, you are fired up to challenge yourself by embracing mutual vulnerability and a firehose of feedback

How to Apply

Apply for the job here