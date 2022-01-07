Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Officer

JOB PURPOSE

To ensure Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has the Finance capacity to provide effective and efficient service delivery and support it to deliver its mandate to the membership and the partners. The purpose of this position is to support the implementation of KMA Programs through effective financial management support to KMA programs, affiliated companies and partners.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Preparing and keeping books of accounts for KMA National Office, Divisions, Programs and the subsidiary companies.

Preparation of KMA and KMA subsidiaries budgets for approval by the NGC

Preparing monthly financial reports for the National Executive Committee (NEC) and quarterly Treasurer Generals reports for the National Governing Council.

Payroll Management and Accounting

Receiving income and making payments on behalf of the organization and its subsidiaries.

Debts and Credit management

Making annual returns and statutory deductions to the relevant bodies.

Petty cash management

Cash flow and bank reconciliations management for KMA programs and affiliated companies.

Handling KMA’s project accounts including those of its subsidiary companies

Control of the KMA financial status

Advising the Treasurer General on all financial matters and the KMA Divisional Treasurers on good financial procedures.

Provide financial oversight and grants management of the different projects in consultation with the Project Officers.

Act as final check to arrest any exposure and manage financial and fraud risk within the organization that may impact on the various KMA programs.

Management of Advances, Asset register, Floats and Loans

Carry out any other lawful instructions that may be assigned from time to time

SKILLS, COMPETENCY AND KNOWLEDGE

Required

A university degree with a specialization in Finance or Accounting.

Accountancy professional qualification {ACCA or CPA (K)}

More than 5 years proven relevant and progressive work experience preferably with a corporate or NGO of equal standing

Registered member of ICPAK

Experience working with Sage Pastel or Quick books accounting software

Proven experience in Grants management and financial donor reporting as per contracts signed.

Proven ability in financial proposal development.

Excellent analytical skills particularly from the point of view of cost–effective financial management.

Multi–tasking and higher efficiency, Attention to details.

Proven experience in procurement and management of suppliers / contracts and financial systems.

Ability to plan with good organizational skills, including prioritization and ability to work under pressure.

Good knowledge of financial systems

Subscribe to KMA’s Policies, Mission, Vision, and values and KMA’s procedures, rules and regulations

Ability to maintain high level of confidentiality

Willingness to travel within the country

Desired

Knowledge of multiple donor funding regulations.

Initiative and ability to follow up on issues to conclusion.

Ability to response to changing needs in the organization and the industry.

Good reporting and communication skills

Good interpersonal and team work ability.

Good spoken and written English.

Please send your application cover letter and curriculum vitae that includes three references, with one being from your last employer to nec@kma.co.ke no later than 10th January 2022 at 5 pm with the email subject: Application for Finance Officer Position.

Please note that only short–listed candidates will be contacted through the same email.

How To Apply

