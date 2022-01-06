Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



HFC Limited, the banking and property finance subsidiary of HF Group has an exciting opportunity in our Internal Audit Department. We are seeking for a talented, dynamic, self-driven and results oriented individual who is committed to performance, excellence and participating in our growth strategy.

Internal Auditor

Reporting To: General Manager – Internal Auditor

Overall Job Purpose

The Internal Auditor will be responsible for performing internal audits with a view to identify underling business risks, recommend corrective actions and to advice the stakeholders on the adequacy and reliability of the controls with the aim of enhancing service delivery and shareholders’ value.

Responsibilities

To plan and conduct/ execute / carry out the internal audits of all the business functions of the company with a view to identifying risks and recommend corrective actions to improve the business control environment.

Generate quality audit reports on findings for reporting to management and to highlight exceptions noted and recommending improvements.

Following up on corrective measures to ensure the corrective actions are undertaken as agreed for both internal and external reports by the regulators i.e. KPMG and CBK.

To review policies and procedures to ensure they are adequate and minimize risks by building in internal controls within the internal procedures and policies.

Maintenance and archiving of audit reports and audit working papers for internal and external audit assignments.

To review and advise on any new product features, policies, procedures and services to ensure adequacy and suitability.

Conduct investigations to identify any lapses or fraudulent transactions as when required with a view to recommending further controls to avoid future losses.

Peer review of the audit reports to ensure this captures all the relevant value adding issues and are understood by the teams.

Qualifications

A business related degree from a reputable institution.

Must have qualifications in CPA (K), CISA, ACCA.

CIA is an added advantage.\

A minimum of 3 years working experience in an audit function in a financial institution or an external audit firm.



Key Competencies and Skills

Must have Information Technology and accounting skills.

Practical experience in use of CAAT tools skills e.g. ACL

Proficient in use of MS Office tools.

Working knowledge of electronic working papers tools e.g. Team Mate.

Report writing and analytical skills.

Good understanding of the Bank’s processes and procedures.

Ability to think broadly and critically.

Ability to work independently under strict deadlines.

Must have good interpersonal and communication skills.

Demonstrated good planning and organisation skills.

Must be a team player and have integrity

Must be adaptable to working in different locations/ environments.

How to Apply

Application Deadline: 10 January 2022

