SHOPIT LIMITED CAREER OPPORTUNITIES
ACCOUNTS AGENT MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS.
Shopit Limited is a fully-fledged purchasing agency aimed at becoming the most trusted avenue for accessing all the world’s products. To achieve this goal we are looking for like-minded individuals to fill the aforementioned role.
Job Responsibilities
- Financial reporting
- Ensure timely filing of tax returns and resolving tax queries.
- Ensure timely payment of invoices
- Ensure timely preparation of an accurate daily report.
- Defend the company by ensuring viability of trades prior to approval.
- Client credit management.
- Ensure the prompt and accurate allocation of invoice payments through the various modes of
- Prepare periodic financial reconciliation
Job qualifications
- A minimum high school average grade of B (plain) or its equivalent.
- A verifiable certificate of training in accounts or related fields.
- Certification in either CPA, KATC or
- 1 year experience.
- Proficiency in oral AND written English.
- Must be a proficient computer and internet
- Must be willing to work six days a week. (Monday – Saturday).
- Commercial awareness of the retail industry will be an added advantage.
NOTE:
The company will make permanent position offers to successful candidates who’ll perform well. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
How To Apply
Send a well-drafted application/cover letter and curriculum vitae expressing why you believe you are the best candidate for the position to resourcing@shopit.co.ke.
