Accounts Agent

SHOPIT LIMITED CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

ACCOUNTS AGENT MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS.

Shopit Limited is a fully-fledged purchasing agency aimed at becoming the most trusted avenue for accessing all the world’s products. To achieve this goal we are looking for like-minded individuals to fill the aforementioned role.

Job Responsibilities

Financial reporting

Ensure timely filing of tax returns and resolving tax queries.

Ensure timely payment of invoices

Ensure timely preparation of an accurate daily report.

Defend the company by ensuring viability of trades prior to approval.

Client credit management.

Ensure the prompt and accurate allocation of invoice payments through the various modes of

Prepare periodic financial reconciliation

Job qualifications

A minimum high school average grade of B (plain) or its equivalent.

A verifiable certificate of training in accounts or related fields.

Certification in either CPA, KATC or

1 year experience.

Proficiency in oral AND written English.

Must be a proficient computer and internet

Must be willing to work six days a week. (Monday – Saturday).

Commercial awareness of the retail industry will be an added advantage.

NOTE:

The company will make permanent position offers to successful candidates who’ll perform well. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

How To Apply

Send a well-drafted application/cover letter and curriculum vitae expressing why you believe you are the best candidate for the position to resourcing@shopit.co.ke.