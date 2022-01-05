Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accounts Agent

SHOPIT LIMITED CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

ACCOUNTS AGENT MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS.

Shopit Limited is a fully-fledged purchasing agency aimed at becoming the most trusted avenue for accessing all the world’s products. To achieve this goal we are looking for like-minded individuals to fill the aforementioned role.

Job Responsibilities

  • Financial reporting
  • Ensure timely filing of tax returns and resolving tax queries.
  • Ensure timely payment of invoices
  • Ensure timely preparation of an accurate daily report.
  • Defend the company by ensuring viability of trades prior to approval.
  • Client credit management.
  • Ensure the prompt and accurate allocation of invoice payments through the various modes of
  • Prepare periodic financial reconciliation

Job qualifications

  • A minimum high school average grade of B (plain) or its equivalent.
  • A verifiable certificate of training in accounts or related fields.
  • Certification in either CPA, KATC or
  • 1 year experience.
  • Proficiency in oral AND written English.
  • Must be a proficient computer and internet
  • Must be willing to work six days a week. (Monday – Saturday).
  • Commercial awareness of the retail industry will be an added advantage.

NOTE:

The company will make permanent position offers to successful candidates who’ll perform well. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

How To Apply

Send a well-drafted application/cover letter and curriculum vitae expressing why you believe you are the best candidate for the position to resourcing@shopit.co.ke.

